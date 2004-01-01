Arsenal pay Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £7m severance fee to seal Barcelona move

Arsenal paid former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a lump sum of £7m in order to terminate his contract.

The Gabon striker will be confirmed as a Barcelona player on Wednesday after agreeing to an 18-month deal at Camp Nou.

However, Aubameyang will earn significantly less than the £350,000-a-week salary he took home while at Arsenal, and The Times report that the Gunners had to shell out on a hefty severance package in order to rid themselves of the forward.

The north London club have paid Aubameyang £7m in order to cancel his contract at the Emirates Stadium, bringing an end to his four-year spell in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has already been training with his new teammates ahead of his unveiling - Barcelona did not have to complete the deal on deadline day as he had become a free agent and can be registered in La Liga after the window shuts.

While he won't earn as much as he did with Arsenal, Aubameyang's wages could be increased if certain contractual clauses are met this season.

In addition to Aubameyang, Barcelona brought in Ferran Torres, Dani Alves and Adama Traore in the winter transfer window as the Blaugrana aim to turn their season around.

Their Europa League campaign kicks off this month against Napoli, while Xavi's side currently sit fifth in La Liga.