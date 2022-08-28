Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates in the Premier League on Wednesday evening in blistering form.

The Gunners are the only top flight side in England, Italy, France and Germany to have collected maximum points to start the season. After Arsenal faced Villa nine games into the previous Premier League campaign, they had scored ten goals. They already have 11 from their first four matches this term.

Here's the XI Mikel Arteta may deploy to maintain his side's 100% record.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

1. Arsenal XI

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - The former Bournemouth keeper's first victory as a Premier League player was against Aston Villa in 2019. Ramsdale has recorded a career-high four league wins against the Midlands giants.



RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - The Japan international may be drafted in to give Ben White a rest as the first of many, many midweek fixtures for Arsenal ticks around.



CB: William Saliba - All the way back in 2019 when Arsenal first secured Saliba's signature, the Gunners had to fend off a late attempt to hijack the deal from north London rivals Tottenham.



CB: Gabriel - The burly Brazilian managed to complete his rapid redemption against Fulham with a late winner but has made four mistakes that have led to an opponent's shot since the start of last season - a team-high tally of errors.



LB: Kieran Tierney - The self-confessed "hermit" ventured into midfield - though not with quite the same regularity or confidence - when he replaced the injured and inverted Oleksandr Zinchenko last weekend.



CM: Mohamed Elneny - Stepping in for the absent Thomas Partey, Elneny misplaced just one of his 51 passes against Fulham.



CM: Granit Xhaka - Hardly a shrinking violet himself, Xhaka gets his strong voice from his father, Ragip, who spent three years in Yugoslavian prison for protesting against the communist government.



AM: Martin Odegaard - Arsenal's skipper spent seven years on the books of Real Madrid but was only afforded three La Liga starts for Los Blancos.



RW: Bukayo Saka - The 20-year-old starlet hasn't scored a goal from open play in his last 14 Premier League matches since netting the winner against Aston Villa in March.



ST: Gabriel Jesus - The former Manchester City man won all seven of his career meetings with Aston Villa while draped in sky blue.



LW: Emile Smith Rowe - Injury has hampered Smith Rowe's start to the new season but Arsenal's number ten - who still lives with his mum - could be in line for a start if Arteta refreshes some of his side.