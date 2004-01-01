Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Aston Villa for the day's early kick off.

Mikel Arteta's side were dealt a setback in their title charge with a 3-1 loss to City on Wednesday but can reclaim top spot for a few hours by avoiding defeat at Villa Park.

Here's the side Arteta could deploy to arrest a recent slump which has seen the Gunners lose three of their last four games in all competitions.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa (4-3-3)

Saka netted from the spot against Man City | Julian Finney/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Was caught well off his line by Kevin De Bruyne for the opener on Wednesday. No doubts he starts again here, though, with nine clean sheets in the league so far this season.

RB: Ben White - Takehiro Tomiyasu was caught out horribly for that aforementioned goal and should drop out of the team for White.

CB: William Saliba - Saliba and centre back partner Gabriel had a rather chastening night in defence but the Frenchman will continue in defence.

CB: Gabriel - Almost gave away a penalty against City but was spared following VAR intervention. Performance was described as naive and inexperienced by Gunners legend Ian Wright.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Couldn't get a victory over his former side but Zinchenko has held off Kieran Tierney at left back with his accomplished passing displays.

CM: Martin Odegaard - Has just dropped off in recent weeks, not managing a direct goal involvement in his last five games after a glistening post-World Cup period.

CM: Jorginho - Thomas Partey's injury may throw Jorginho into the starting XI again. Performed well against City, clearing a goal-bound shot off the line.

CM: Granit Xhaka - Said Arsenal players weren't thinking about City's title challenge before the midweek clash and will take the same mindset against Villa. Was the star in the 2-1 victory over Villa earlier this season.

RW: Bukayo Saka - Continues to show up for Arsenal in big games, even if they couldn't get the job done against City after his penalty.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - Missed a couple of big chances against City but did win a soft penalty to bring his side back into the game.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - Quiet against City but insisted post-match Arsenal's title belief remains unshaken despite the loss. Has only faced Villa twice in his career, scoring against them back in August.

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou looks back at Arsenal 1-3 Man City. Pep Guardiola's side leapfrogged the Gunners at the top of the table after earning the victory at Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne's opener but second half goals from Jack Grealish & Erling Haaland sealed the points for the champions. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!