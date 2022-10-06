Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League

Mikel Arteta takes Arsenal back into the Europa League this week as Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt make the trip to north London.

The Gunners have won eight of their nine games in all competitions so far this season, including victory away against Zurich on matchday one.

Here's a look at the starting XI Arteta could pick this week.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3)

Matt Turner should continue in goal for Arsenal | Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

GK: Matt Turner - These Europa League games are the American stopper's chance to impress.



RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - The win over Zurich is the only game Tomiyasu has started so far this season after building his fitness as a sub in the Premier League.



CB: Ben White - Could be afforded an opportunity to start in the middle after being involved at right-back this season.



CB: Rob Holding - Another who will be keen to impose himself after making do with a back-up role so far.



LB: Kieran Tierney - Afforded almost 20 minutes in the north London derby and will expected to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko as a starter here.



CM: Martin Odegaard - Missed out against Zurich but could start if it means resting Granit Xhaka instead but retaining some midfield leadership.



CM: Albert Sambi Lokonga - Has only been a sub in the last two Premier League games but in for all 90 minutes last time in Europe.



CM: Fabio Vieira - Arsenal haven't see that much of him so far, although a recent goal on his only Premier League start shows promise.



RW: Marquinhos - His only meaningful first-team minutes this season came against Zurich on matchday one when he scored and assisted.



ST: Eddie Nketiah - One goal and one assist in the Europa League so far, with no Premier League starts yet under his belt.



LW: Gabriel Martinelli - Keen to play every moment of football available to him and has started all nine Arsenal games across all competitions.