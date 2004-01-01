Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League

Already top of the group despite only playing twice, Arsenal can take a step closer to qualification to the Europa League knockout stages when they face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

The Gunners won 3-0 when these two sides butted heads last week and will fancy their chances to securing a similar result in Norway, but manager Mikel Arteta will have to think about rotating his squad as matches against Leeds and Manchester City are coming up in the next seven days.

Here's how the boss could set up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt (4-2-3-1)

It's Nketiah time | MB Media/GettyImages

GK: Matt Turner - The new face has played both European games to date and there's no reason to believe he won't continue that run.



RB: Cedric Soares - The third choice in his position these days, this is the perfect chance for Cedric to get a run-out.



CB: Rob Holding - Another of those who primarily plays in the Europa League these days, Holding has done a solid job over his two outings.



CB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - We haven't seen Tomiyasu play too many minutes at centre-back for Arsenal but he might get a run-out here to give William Saliba, Ben White and Gabriel some rest.



LB: Kieran Tierney - With Oleksandr Zinchenko out, Mikel Arteta doesn't have too many options at left-back. A busy few weeks for Tierney ahead.



DM: Albert Sambi Lokonga - One of Arsenal's weaker performers this season, Lokonga needs big performances in these sorts of games if he wants to force his way up the pecking order.



DM: Granit Xhaka - The complete opposite, Xhaka has been electric all year. His resurgence has been indispensable to Arsenal this year.



RM: Marquinhos - The youngster is yet to really prove himself in the first team. A loan move is likely in his future and games like this will help increase the interest in him.



AM: Fabio Vieira - Slowly finding his feet at Arsenal, Vieira played a starring role in the victory last week.



LM: Reiss Nelson - Inching his way back from a thigh injury, this could be a good chance for Nelson to pick up some minutes.



ST: Eddie Nketiah - Gabriel Jesus didn't train on Wednesday but was unlikely to start this one anyway. The Europa League is Nketiah territory.