Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League

Arsenal are on the hunt for a fourth consecutive victory and will feel good about their chances of getting that when Bournemouth come to town on Saturday.

Everton were the latest side to fall victim to Arsenal on Wednesday, but the quick turnaround could force Mikel Arteta to make a handful of changes to his preferred lineup.

Here's how the boss could set up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Former Bournemouth stopper Ramsdale will hope to outperform opposite number Neto.

RB: Ben White - Takehiro Tomiyasu is pushing for more minutes but Arteta may stick with White for this one.

CB: William Saliba - Saliba was among the goals when these two sides met earlier this season.

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes - Gabriel has been the standout performer in Arsenal's defence over the past few months and will expect to put in another impressive performance against a struggling Bournemouth attack.

LB: Kieran Tierney - Tierney's future has been discussed at length in recent weeks and could relish the chance to rotate with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

DM: Granit Xhaka - Xhaka is an integral part to this Arsenal side and will almost certainly start.

DM: Thomas Partey - With Jorginho battling illness, now may be the time for Partey to return to the starting lineup.

RM: Bukayo Saka - It's a quick turnaround but Arteta has publicly challenged Saka to get used to physical tests like this.

AM: Martin Odegaard - If Arsenal get ahead early, expect Odegaard to get a rest and Fabio Vieira to play plenty of minutes.

LM: Gabriel Martinelli - Fitness issues in other positions may force Martinelli to play once again, which is hardly the biggest problem after he netted twice in midweek.

ST: Leandro Trossard - With Eddie Nketiah still feeling the effects of a knock, Trossard may be deployed in the central role he has so far excelled in.