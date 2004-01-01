Arsenal entertain Brentford in the Premier League as the Gunners look to take advantage of the stuttering form of the teams around them in the top four race.

The Gunners were not in action last weekend due to Chelsea's exploits in the Club World Cup, but their victory over Wolves put them in the driving seat in the race to finish in the Champions League spots.

Granted, Arsenal's games in hand sees them visit both Chelsea and Tottenham, but it's a position Mikel Arteta would have bitten your hand off after a dismal start to the season.

Here's how the Gunners could line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale is a fan favourite at Arsenal | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Earned another clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Wolves and surely must be pushing Jordan Pickford close to becoming England No.1.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Provides a decent attacking replacement with Takehiro Tomiyasu an injury doubt.



Ben White (CB) - Struggled in the reverse fixture against Brentford on the opening weekend, but his form has been consistent since then.



Gabriel (CB) - Developing into a real leader at the heart of the Gunners defence.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen to take the Scotland international to the Bernabeu this summer, which says it all about Tierney's quality.

2. Midfielders

Partey in action | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - Beginning to produce his best form in an Arsenal shirt and he will be key towards the end of the season.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Never too far away from controversy, although he has formed a dynamic axis with Partey this season.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - The Norwegian will be keen to replicate the form he showed over the Christmas period.

3. Forwards

Smith Rowe could replace the suspended Martinelli | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Provides the X-factor for Arsenal in the attacking third with his pace and trickery.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - The Frenchman has been slated by some for his goal return but he offers so much with his link-up play.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Will relish the chance to get back into the starting lineup thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's suspension.