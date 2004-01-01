Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Arsenal will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Brentford on Saturday.

The Gunners have shown a little vulnerability after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City and defeated by Everton in Sean Dyche's first game as manager.

They remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League summit but will be desperate to end this recent slump to alleviate any premature fears of a collapse.

Here's how Mikel Arteta could set his side out against the Bees.

Harry Symeou discusses the big news around Manchester City after it broke earlier today they are facing 100+ charges for breaching the Premier League's financial rules. How if at all does it impact Arsenal's title chances? If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Produced a few decent saves in last week's match at Everton, but it wasn't enough as Arsenal fell to a loss.

RB: Ben White - Endured a torrid day at Goodison Park but has enough credit in the bank to survive being dropped so hastily.

CB: William Saliba - Similarly has looked shaky but that's understandable given his young age.

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes - Among the Premier League's star performers this season. Made that left centre-back spot his own over the last year or so.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - So crucial to the way Arsenal play and already has a great relationship with a galvanised Emirates Stadium crowd.

CM: Thomas Partey - Always starts when fit.

CM: Granit Xhaka - Everton figured out how to slow Xhaka down in his more advanced role, but that shouldn't be too much of a concern for Arteta yet.

RM: Bukayo Saka - Scored an absolute screamer in Arsenal's last home game. Gooners will be hoping to witness another moment of magic on Saturday.

AM: Martin Odegaard - Could be man-marked by compatriot Kristoffer Ajer.

LM: Gabriel Martinelli - Was seriously disappointing against Everton and Leandro Trossard will certainly be pushing for a starting spot now.

CF: Eddie Nketiah - His lack of effective hold-up and link-up was exposed last week and will need to put himself about more to conquer Brentford's deep block.