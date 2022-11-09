Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of this season's Carabao Cup.

The last meeting between these sides came back in April when goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu helped the Seagulls to a 2-1 win which ultimately cost the Gunners a top-four spot.

Mikel Arteta infamously used Thomas Edison's invention of the lightbulb as inspiration for his team talk that day but to little gain, and he will be hoping to find a more successful way to rally his troops this time around.

Here's how Arsenal could set out on Wednesday.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Carabao Cup

Gabriel didn't make Brazil's World Cup squad | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Matt Turner - It turns out that the USMNT stopper is actually quite good between the sticks. He should be afforded another outing here.



RB: Cedric - The form of Ben White has meant Cedric has hardly had a look-in so far this season.



CB: Rob Holding - Quite definitively Arsenal's first reserve at centre-back.



CB: Gabriel Magalhaes - Omitted from Brazil's World Cup squad on Monday, Gabriel is likely to start ahead of Arsenal's other tournament hopefuls.



LB: Kieran Tierney - With Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko both fit again, there's real competition for the left-back spot now.



DM: Mohamed Elneny - Featured for three minutes against Chelsea at the weekend and could make his first start after overcoming a thigh injury.



CM: Albert Sambi Lokonga - Used sparingly in his two seasons in north London, this is the perfect chance for the young Belgian to stake his claim moving forward.



CM: Granit Xhaka - One of Arsenal's most dependable performers this season and not just someone who happens to be fit all the time.



RW: Fabio Vieira - Bukayo Saka is likely to be rested, allowing Vieira to come in to try and impress here.



CF: Eddie Nketiah - Hasn't quite set the world alight after penning a new deal at the end of last season, but the goals will come so long as he gets minutes.



LW: Reiss Nelson - A surprise package in recent weeks, Nelson could feature from the off as he looks to save what was previously a flailing Arsenal career.