Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Arsenal entertain Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday as Mikel Arteta's side look to return to winning ways in their push for the top four.

The Gunners slipped out of the Champions League spots on goal difference when their five-match winning run away from home was brought crashing to a halt in a cataclysmic first half showing against Crystal Palace last time out.

Arteta's disappointment was compounded by the news of Kieran Tierney's season-ending knee injury, with Thomas Partey also a doubt over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, here's how the Gunners could line up this weekend.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

White has proven an excellent addition for the Gunners | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Returned to the Arsenal team after he missed out with England on international duty with a hip problem.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Has proven an able deputy for Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is expected to return later this month.



Ben White (CB) - Despite the pre-season predictions, the Englishman has proven Arsenal's most reliable defender.



Gabriel (CB) - Hardly covered himself in glory with his display against Crystal Palace.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Culpable for the concession of two Arsenal goals on Monday evening and must improve rapidly if the Gunners are to stand any chance of finishing inside the top four.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard in action | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - The Belgian has found opportunities few and far between in recent months, but Arteta will rely upon him in the coming weeks.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - The Swiss is likely to play a slightly deeper role with Partey sidelined through injury.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - The sight of the Norwegian giving the ball away underlined Arsenal's struggles against Crystal Palace.

3. Forwards

Saka has gone from strength to strength this season for Arsenal | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - There has been suggestions that the England international could be moved to left back to accommodate Tierney's absence, but Arteta must retain his threat higher up the pitch.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - The Frenchman's last goal from open play came all the way back in December against Southampton.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - The Brazilian injected energy into a lifeless Arsenal display at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.