Arsenal predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

A run of four defeats in five games has left Arsenal in a battle to secure any form of European football next season, so Mikel Arteta's men need a big result against Chelsea to steady the ship.

Nasty injuries to key players have come at the worst possible time for the Gunners, whose squad was stretched to its limits even before Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey went down for the season (probably).

Amid fears that Arsenal are approaching a do-or-die situation, here's how Arteta could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale is ready for his first derby against Chelsea | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Yet to face Chelsea as an Arsenal player. Will hope to fare better than Bernd Leno at the start of the season.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected back in training before this game, but he's been out for so long and might have to give this one to Cedric too.



Ben White (CB) - Battered by Romelu Lukaku when these two last met, White's career has exploded while Lukaku finds himself glued to the Chelsea bench.



Gabriel (CB) - The subject of constant rumours about his future, Gabriel will hope for a strong end to the season to aid whatever cause he is fighting for.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Kieran Tierney is done for the season so Tavares is going to have to step up big time.

2. Midfielders

Albert Sambi Lokonga (DM) - In Partey's absence, Lokonga will see plenty of minutes over the next few weeks.



Granit Xhaka (DM) - A regular starter under Arteta, Xhaka is getting used to life without usual midfield partner Thomas Partey.



Bukayo Saka (RM) - Arteta will have considered moving Saka back to left-back but the youngster's energy in attack is too important to give up.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Not at his best in recent weeks and could do with rediscovering some form soon.



Emile Smith Rowe (LM) - Deserves more starts than he has been given this year. Came off the bench against Southampton but should get more time to make an impact here.

3. Forward

Martinelli could move inside | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Gabriel Martinelli (ST) - Alexandre Lacazette is dealing with Covid-19 and Eddie Nketiah isn't up to scratch. Time to deploy Martinelli up top.