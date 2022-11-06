Arsenal predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Arsenal travel to the west of the capital to face familiar London foes Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta is unbeaten in his first three managerial visits to Stamford Bridge. The former Arsenal skipper has steered the Gunners to consecutive league victories away to Chelsea for the first time since 1997. Bertie Mee was the last coach to oversee a trio of top-flight triumphs at the Bridge for the Gunners in the '70s.

Here's the XI Arteta may deploy to extend his impressive record on enemy territory.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Chelsea (4-3-3)

Gabriel Jesus has failed to score in his last eight appearances for Arsenal | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Ahead of Bournemouth's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Chelsea, Ramsdale missed the team bus to Stamford Bridge after sleeping in. The alarm clocks will surely be at the ready this weekend.



RB: Ben White - The only red card of White's senior career came at Stamford Bridge during a 0-0 draw for Brighton.



CB: William Saliba - After a fluent start to life in Arsenal's first team, Saliba is one of three players in contract extension discussions.



CB: Gabriel - Back in 2019, Gabriel was part of the Lille defence which lost home and away to Chelsea in the Champions League group stage. He has prevailed in each of his two appearances against the Blues for Arsenal.



LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - After sitting out eight matches with a persistent calf injury, Zinchenko could be in line to make his first Premier League appearance since the north London derby.



CM: Martin Odegaard - Before Arteta had made a permanent decision, Odegaard captained Arsenal to victory on their most recent trip to Stamford Bridge. This time his former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be present but on the opposite side of the divide.



CM: Thomas Partey - After failing to find the net with his first 57 shots from outside the box in the Premier League, Partey has scored with two of his last five.



CM: Granit Xhaka - The newly prolific Swiss international has already matched his career high of four goals in a single season.



RW: Bukayo Saka - The first penalty Saka took since failing to convert the decisive spot kick in the final of Euro 2020 was at Stamford Bridge last April. He beat Edouard Mendy that day and has scored two - against Manchester United and Liverpool no less - since.



ST: Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal's captain in midweek scored his first goal against Chelsea on his final trip to Stamford Bridge for Manchester City last season.



LW: Gabriel Martinelli - The rampaging run which Martinelli capped off with a cool finish (and celebration) against Chelsea in 2020 was voted Arsenal's goal of the season that year.