Arsenal return to action on Monday night as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's men are pushing hard for Champions League qualification, currently enjoying a blistering spell of Premier League form. The Gunners have only lost to Liverpool in their previous seven outings, winning the other six - including a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa to bounce back from that aforementioned defeat.

Arsenal face another tough test on Monday, however, against a Crystal Palace side unbeaten in six across all competitions. Here's how the visitors could line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - Having missed the win at Villa Park and England duty, Aaron Ramsdale is expected to continue his spell on the sidelines, meaning understudy Leno will feature again.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out, so Cedric will continue to deputise until the Japan international returns to fitness.



Ben White (CB) - Having started twice for England during the break, White is in line for a 31st consecutive start in all competitions for club and country this weekend.



Gabriel (CB) - The Brazilian will certainly partner Whaite at the heart of defence, having featured from the off in every Premier League game since the Gunners' miserable run of three defeats to begin the campaign.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Has been a typically steady performer of late and, after scoring for Scotland against Poland recently, should continue in the side.

2. Midfielders

Martin Odegaard has been impressive of late | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - In very good individual form, dominating midfield battles as everyone expected him to upon his arrival at the club.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Should be in line to retain his place, having also picked up his performances to coincide with Arsenal's splendid form.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Has been a little magician for his side in recent weeks and will have to once again be a creative spark against a resilient and hard-working Crystal Palace side.

3. Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette should skipper the side once more here | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - A slight doubt, having recently tested positive for and then recovered from Covid-19, but should be set to start in search of fifth goal involvement in seven outings.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Has been a key figure in Arsenal's recent success and will surely retain his place to lead the line for a 15th time in succession.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - Unavailable with a knock for the victory against Aston Villa, Martinelli should come back to the side in place of Emile Smith Rowe this weekend.