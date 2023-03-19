Arsenal predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Elimination from the Europa League leaves Arsenal solely focused on ending their Premier League title drought.

Next up for the Gunners is a meeting with managerless Crystal Palace, who haven't had a shot on target in their last three games, and Mikel Arteta will demand a reaction from his side on Sunday.

Here's how he could set up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace (4-3-3)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Ramsdale had a night to forget against Sporting CP but he won't expect to be that busy this time around.

RB: Ben White - Takehiro Tomiyasu may have suffered a serious injury last time out so expect White to retain his spot for the rest of the season.

CB: Gabriel - The Brazilian hasn't missed a single minute of Premier League action this season and that trend isn't going to stop here.

CB: Rob Holding - Arteta admitted he does not know how serious William Saliba's injury is but it's hard to see the Frenchman playing here. Holding will likely get the nod over January signing Jakub Kiwior.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - With his defence weakened by Saliba's injury, Arteta should try to go as strong as possible elsewhere, and that means starting Zinchenko over Kieran Tierney.

DM: Thomas Partey - Having sat out the majority of the Sporting game, Partey's legs should be fine to handle another start.

CM: Granit Xhaka - Xhaka may be a little tired after going the full 120 last time out, but his physicality is too important to lose from the start.

CM: Martin Odegaard - Arteta did his best to keep Odegaard out of action on Thursday with a view to reinstating him to the starting lineup on Sunday.

RW: Bukayo Saka - Another who was largely rested against Sporting, Saka should be fit and ready for another 90 minutes here.

ST: Leandro Trossard - Gabriel Jesus is stepping up his return from injury but he may not yet be ready to start another game, meaning Trossard should keep his place.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - Arteta will test Martinelli's character by keeping him in the spotlight after his decisive penalty miss against Sporting.