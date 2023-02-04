Arsenal predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to keep their dominance going with a trip to Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the table and will hope to extend that against an Everton side who have had just a matter of days to work with new manager Sean Dyche.

Here's how Mikel Arteta could set up for this one.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Everton (4-2-3-1)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Ramsdale needs one clean sheet to make it ten for the season, and he'll fancy his chances of getting that here.

RB: Ben White - Cedric Soares was allowed to leave for Fulham on Deadline Day because of White's reliability in this new position.

CB: William Saliba - Frenchman Saliba may now have an easier route to the French national team following the retirement of Man Utd's Raphael Varane.

CB: Gabriel - Despite Saliba's high profile, Gabriel has been Arsenal's stand-out defender in recent weeks.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Speaking of stand-out performers, Zinchenko is playing some sensational football and looks right at home under Arteta.

DM: Thomas Partey - Partey is battling a rib injury which is not expected to be any threat to his involvement here.

DM: Granit Xhaka - Jorginho is unlikely to start just yet and will have to figure out how Arsenal's midfield ticks from the bench.

RM: Bukayo Saka - Saka is in sensational form and waltzes into this team without any real thought.

AM: Martin Odegaard - Arteta has finally provided the home that Odegaard has been looking for ever since he left Norway. Eight goals and six assists is evidence of that.

LM: Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal were looking for a new left winger in the January window but still retain their faith in Martinelli, whose bumper new contract should be right around the corner.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - Nketiah needs to take all the opportunities he can right now, with Gabriel Jesus back in training and Folarin Balogun tearing it up in Ligue 1. Fortunately, he's doing exactly that.