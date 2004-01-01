Arsenal predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Arsenal will be out for revenge on Wednesday when they host Everton at the Emirates.

Sean Dyche's Everton were surprise victors when these two sides met just a few weeks ago but Arsenal have got themselves back to winning ways and will look forward to the chance to avenge that defeat.

Here's how Mikel Arteta could set up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Everton (4-2-3-1)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Ramsdale was caught in no man's land for James Tarkowski's goal when these two last met and he'll be keen for a commanding showing here.

RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - After two games on the bench, Tomiyasu could return to the starting lineup in place of Ben White.

CB: William Saliba - Still searching for the commanding form with which he started the season, Saliba is a permanent fixture in this squad.

CB: Gabriel - Playing alongside Saliba has seen Gabriel's excellent performances fly under the radar.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Zinchenko should return the captain's armband to Martin Odegaard after his one-off tribute to his homeland.

DM: Granit Xhaka - Swiss international Xhaka must brace himself for a repeat of the physical battle which he lost last time out against Everton.

DM: Thomas Partey - Partey is back fit and his physicality should give him the edge over January signing Jorginho.

RM: Bukayo Saka - Earlier this season, Arteta challenged Saka to be ready to play multiple games in a week. Here's a good test for the England international.

AM: Martin Odegaard - Arteta has admitted that Fabio Vieira is knocking on the door for more minutes but, unfortunately for the Portuguese youngster, he's battling with Odegaard.

LM: Gabriel Martinelli - The goalscoring hero from the weekend, Martinelli will expect another start.

ST: Leandro Trossard - After excelling in a striker role against Leicester, Trossard should keep his place ahead of Eddie Nketiah.

