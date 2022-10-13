Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League

Arsenal travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have begun the season in blistering form, romping to eight wins from their first nine league games. Only three teams in Premier League history have ever made such a commanding start and failed to end the campaign in first; alongside Kevin Keegan's Entertainers in 1995/96, Arsenal twice suffered this drop off in 2004/05 and 2007/08.

Here's the XI Mikel Arteta may select to prolong his side's winning beginning.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds (4-3-3)

Gabriel Martinelli is in sublime form | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - After four Premier League appearances against Leeds, Ramsdale is still waiting for his first clean sheet.



RB: Ben White - Takehiro Tomiyasu would prefer to be operating at right-back - his natural position - but it's hard for Arteta to look past the continued form of White, famous for being a non-football watcher.



CB: William Saliba - In 104 senior appearances before finally making his debut for Arsenal, Saliba had scored just once. Yet, the burly Frenchman travels to Elland Road with two goals in his previous three Premier League away games.



CB: Gabriel - Finally afforded his first rest of the season while his teammates just about squeezed past Bodo/Glimt.



LB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - Playing on his unnatural side, Tomiyasu did such a stellar job limiting Mohamed Salah to one shot and one touch in Arsenal's penalty box last weekend that he may have earned another start.



CM: Martin Odegaard - Arsenal's skipper ended an 18-and-a-half-hour wait for a Premier League assist within the opening minute of last weekend's victory against Liverpool.



CM: Thomas Partey - The son of a former amateur player would - along with a number of his eight siblings - sometimes tag along on his father's training runs.



CM: Granit Xhaka - The dethroned skipper turned rejuvenated vice-captain is “the guy who always leads us on the pitch” according to Gabriel Martinelli.



RW: Bukayo Saka - Arsenal's European victory in midweek was sealed with a kiss from their talented young forward who admitted that the ball "came off my lips".



ST: Gabriel Jesus - The Brazilian's last goal for Manchester City was against Leeds at Elland Road in April. Jesus has rattled in five for Arsenal since swapping the Etihad for the Emirates.



LW: Gabriel Martinelli - While the rest of the division warily watches Martinelli's lightning start to the season, Leeds were made abundantly clear of his penetrative talent last December when the Brazilian bagged a brace at Elland Road.