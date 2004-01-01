Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium for their first home game of the Premier League season on Saturday afternoon.

Only the division's top two had a better home record than Arsenal last season, as the Gunners took 41 points from their 19 games, the club's best return since Unai Emery's debut campaign at the helm.

Here's the XI Mikel Arteta may deploy to begin bettering last season's exploits.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City (4-2-3-1)

1. Arsenal XI

Martin Odegaard is led Arsenal out as captain for their opening day victory over Crystal Palace last Friday | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - One can only imagine the expletive-ridden muttering Ramsdale's father may have produced while watching his son endure an uncharacteristically erratic performance with the ball at his feet last weekend.



RB: Ben White - Arsenal's leading blocker last season picked up from where he left off this term, hauling his frame in the way a division-high five times against Crystal Palace.



CB: William Saliba - Hailed as "the best" by his centre-back partner after a commanding Premier League debut.



CB: Gabriel Magalhaes - One of three Brazilian Gabriels in Arsenal's squad.



LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - The former Manchester City fullback was part of both teams that knocked Leicester out of the League Cup quarter-finals on penalties in successive seasons.



CM: Thomas Partey - Half of Partey's career Premier League goal haul (one of two) was plundered the last time Leicester travelled to the Emirates Stadium.



CM: Granit Xhaka - Only Bukayo Saka has played more minutes for Arsenal under the current manager than the Swiss leader, who admits: "Arteta is the reason why I'm still at this football club."



AM: Martin Odegaard - The young Norwegian will become the fourth different permanent captain to lead Arsenal out at the Emirates in the last four years.



RW: Bukayo Saka - Despite being one of only three players to rack up double digits for touches in the opposition penalty area across the Premier League's opening weekend (per FBref), Saka had to settle for forcing an own goal.



ST: Gabriel Jesus - Ironically, Arsenal (11) are the only team Jesus has beaten more often than Leicester (nine), though he does boast a 100% record against the Foxes.



LW: Gabriel Martinelli - It took Martinelli until the final week of November to open his Premier League scoring account last season. This term he - and Arsenal - were off and running within 20 minutes.