Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

After a chaotic victory over Aston Villa last time out, Arsenal will hope for a calmer afternoon when they travel to face Leicester on Saturday.

The Gunners can (perhaps temporarily) restore their five-point advantage at the top of the table with a win here, before Manchester City travel to face Bournemouth later in the day.

Here's the lineup Mikel Arteta could go for to make sure that happens.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester (4-3-3)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Ramsdale hasn't kept a clean sheet in his last five Premier League games.

RB: Ben White - White's desire to defend centrally makes him the perfect balancing act for Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left.

CB: William Saliba - Watching Saliba shut down a fight with Douglas Luiz was one of the many highlights of the Villa game.

CB: Gabriel - Still not getting the credit he deserves, Gabriel has established himself as a real leader in this team.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Among those to be afforded an extra day off from training on Monday, the excellent Zinchenko should be fit and raring to go.

DM: Jorginho - Thomas Partey is still not ready to go so the starting role will once again go to the former Chelsea player.

CM: Granit Xhaka - Xhaka's partnership with Jorginho is still a work in progress but things are moving in the right direction. Talks over a new contract are underway.

CM: Martin Odegaard - After predominantly playing further forward, Odegaard has adopted this advanced number eight role to lend his energy to the midfield battle.

RW: Bukayo Saka - There aren't many wingers in world football better than Saka right now.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - We're one week closer to Gabriel Jesus' eventual return but this spot is still all Nketiah's.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - A scorer off the bench against Villa, Martinelli should replace Leandro Trossard from the get-go.

