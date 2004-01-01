 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City - Community Shield

Predicted lineup for Arsenal's meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield as the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard return to action.

Arsenal begin the 2023/24 campaign with a meeting against treble champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday afternoon.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards