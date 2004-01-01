Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City - Community Shield
Tweet
Predicted lineup for Arsenal's meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield as the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard return to action.
Arsenal begin the 2023/24 campaign with a meeting against treble champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday afternoon.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
If you type Arsenal into google on a computer
03 Aug 18:36 - Pat Vegas, 93 views 3 replies
I have grown to like Arteta
03 Aug 13:02 - Pat Vegas, 94 views 3 replies
Bowling, Broady.
31 Jul 20:36 - redgunamo, 65 views 0 replies
I just cannot get in to the girlie World Cup, Im afraid
31 Jul 16:00 - 7sisters, 439 views 16 replies
Saka listened and hit it with his right. Arsène knows.
27 Jul 15:46 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 296 views 5 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards