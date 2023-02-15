Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League

Arsenal can send a real message to the rest of the Premier League with a victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.
The Gunners head into the game three points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand also working in their favour, and three points at the Emirates against Pep Guardiola's side could end up being a decisive result when all is said and done.
With the pressure on, here's how Mikel Arteta could set up.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Aaron Ramsdale - In five games against City across his career, Ramsdale has never been on the winning side, conceding nine goals for good measure.
RB: Ben White - White's defensive stability should give him the edge as he prepares to face one of the Premier League's trickiest wingers, Jack Grealish.
CB: William Saliba - After a tough time against Ivan Toney last time out, Saliba will be desperate for an emphatic response.
CB: Gabriel - Gabriel has flown under the radar in recent weeks, proving to be Arsenal's most reliable defender on this title charge.
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arteta's use of Zinchenko is not too dissimilar to Pep Guardiola's system, but the Ukraine international has taken his game to a new level this season.
DM: Thomas Partey - Partey's ball-winning destruction will be vital to Arsenal's chances of winning the midfield battle.
DM: Granit Xhaka - Similarly, Xhaka's physicality should give him the edge over winter signing Jorginho.
RM: Bukayo Saka - Saka is on City's radar as Guardiola's side plot a massive summer spending spree, but Arteta is confident a new contract will soon be agreed to end all the speculation.
AM: Martin Odegaard - Breaking City's defence down will be left to Odegaard, who has flashed a special sort of vision this season.
LM: Gabriel Martinelli - The only real debate for Arteta is whether to start Martinelli or last week's goalscorer, Leandro Trossard. Expect the Brazilian to get the nod.
ST: Eddie Nketiah - Gabriel Jesus is not yet fit enough to return but, based on current form, he might not displace Nketiah anyway.
READ NEXT: The 50 most expensive football transfers of all time
Source : 90min