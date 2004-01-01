Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

Arsenal go head-to-head with old foes Man Utd in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta's side look to build on their impressive victory at Chelsea in midweek.

The Gunners hit Thomas Tuchel's men for four at Stamford Bridge, powered by a brace from the reinvigorated Eddie Nketiah.

The result moved Arsenal level on points with Tottenham in fourth place after three straight defeats, and victory this weekend could move them six points clear of Man Utd in the hunt for Champions League football.

Here's how the Gunners could line up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Gabriel celebrates | Clive Mason/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - His early season heroics couldn't continue forever, although he remains a shrewd addition by the Gunners.



Ben White (RB) - Operated on the right of a defence which tended to shift into a back three at Stamford Bridge.



Rob Holding (CB) - Concerns over his ability to play in a higher defensive block, but he is a very competent penalty box defender.



Gabriel (CB) - Will need to be at his aggressive best to tame United's attacking threats.



Nuno Tavares (LB) - Has struggled hugely since his horror show at Anfield towards the end of last year, although he was much improved against Chelsea.

2. Midfielders

Can Odegaard rediscover his creative spark? | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Granit Xhaka (CM) - Netted from distance in the 2-0 win over Man Utd at the Emirates back in 2019.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - Handed a start at Stamford Bridge in midweek and he seized his chance, looking more at ease in midfield than Lokonga has in recent weeks.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - He was at his menacing best against Chelsea, pulling the strings in midfield and teeing up Emile Smith Rowe with a well-weighted pass.

3. Forwards

Nketiah celebrates | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Showed great courage to step up and dispatch the spot-kick to seal the victory for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - Netted his first league goal in 367 days against Chelsea in midweek and, like London buses, added his second after the interval.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - Arsenal's leading marksman this season, adding another goal to his collection with a deft finish in midweek.