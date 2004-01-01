Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

Arsenal will be hoping to extend or maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they host Manchester United on Sunday.

Victory at north London rivals Tottenham was their sixth win in seven league games, with the Gunners looking to maintain their consistent streak until the end of the season with a first title since 2003/04 on the line.

Mikel Arteta has settled on a regular starting XI and he may well deploy a similar XI to the one that disposed of Spurs last time out.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man Utd (4-3-3)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Produced a number of important saves as Arsenal won at Tottenham in the league for the first time since 2013/14.

RB: Ben White - Continues to nail down the right back spot, spraying passes out wide and delivering high defensive work ethic.

CB: William Saliba - Didn't commit a foul in the north London derby, ensuring he won't serve a suspension for yellow card accumulation against United. A rumoured target for PSG in the past few days.

CB: Gabriel - The more aggressive Gabriel was booked against Tottenham but more importantly kept the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski quiet.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Has apparently been on the phone a fair bit in recent weeks to no avail. On-pitch performances haven't been affected by his and Arsenal's failed pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk, however.

CM: Martin Odegaard - Firmly among the Premier League's best players, having gone under the radar at Real Madrid. Bagged another scorcher with his strike at Spurs.

CM: Thomas Partey - Made four tackles and had 90 touches against Tottenham, also hitting the woodwork with a fierce strike from distance.

CM: Granit Xhaka - Darted forward into space at the weekend and misplaced just one of his 46 passes.

RW: Bukayo Saka - Grabbed the assist for Odegaard's strike from range. Now has 13 goals and assists combined this season in 18 Premier League games.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - Getting an extended run in Gabriel Jesus' absence. Had scored five goals in five games before his blank at Spurs.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal's left winger continues to improve and influence games on a more regular basis. Seven goals this season is already the 21-year-old's best return for a Premier League campaign.