Arsenal could strengthen their early tag as title contenders with a win at Manchester United on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's men have won all five of their Premier League games so far this season, but this will be their first matchup with another 'big six' rival.

Here's how the Spaniard could set his side out at Old Trafford.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League

1. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - The England international tweaked his hamstring in Wednesday's win against Aston Villa, but should be fit to start.



RB: Ben White - While White is believed to have left Friday's training session early, his absence was not explained by Arteta and so should be fine.



CB: William Saliba - Arsenal's transfer window was only enhanced by holding onto the young Frenchman, who haas come on leaps and bounds in his time out on loan.



CB: Gabriel - Hasn't looked as solid so far this season, but at least it hasn't really mattered too much yet.



LB: Kieran Tierney - Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss the trip north so the Scot will start at left-back.



CM: Albert Sambi Lokonga - Arsenal's inability to bring in cover for the injured Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey means youngster Lokonga will have to deputise for the time being.



CM: Granit Xhaka - The former captain has been a completely different player these last few months. Now one of Arsenal's most dependable players.



RM: Bukayo Saka - Has somehow not scored yet this season, but the goals will start coming eventually.



AM: Emile Smith Rowe - Martin Odegaard is an injury doubt and he has a pretty sketchy big-game record for the Gunners.



LM: Gabriel Martinelli - Started the season in fine form and is a decent bet to head to the World Cup with Brazil.



CF: Gabriel Jesus - What a start he's had to life at Arsenal. The former Manchester City striker will be itching to get one over his former rivals.