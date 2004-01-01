Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

Arsenal are flying at the top of the Premier League but begin a tricky run of fixtures with a tough visit from Newcastle United on Tuesday.

The Magpies are in a commanding position in the race for Champions League football and will represent a massive test for Mikel Arteta's side, who saw off Brighton 4-2 in their last taste of action.

Here's how the boss could set up here.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

Odegaard is in the form of his life | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - The England stopper shipped two against Brighton and is looking to end a run of two games without a clean sheet.

RB: Ben White - Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in contention but he won't be displacing White anytime soon.

CB: William Saliba - The Frenchman hasn't been his dominant self since the return from the World Cup break although remains one of the most imposing defenders in the Premier League.

CB: Gabriel - Gabriel has stepped up to cover for Saliba in recent weeks, leading by example and repaying the favour.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Afforded a rest for the final 30 minutes against Brighton, Zinchenko should be raring to go for this one.

DM: Thomas Partey - The anchor in Arsenal's midfield, Partey has been sensational in recent weeks, blocking counters and hoovering up loose balls to ease the pressure on those behind him.

DM: Granit Xhaka - Partey doing the dirty work has allowed Xhaka to use his intelligence further up the field, making dangerous runs and proving to be a vital cog in the machine.

RM: Bukayo Saka - The goals keep coming for Saka, who has netted six times this season to go along with a further six assists.

AM: Martin Odegaard - There's an argument for Odegaard as the best player in the Premier League right now. The Norway international is pulling every string with devastating precision.

LM: Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal may be forced to rethink their expensive pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk if Martinelli keeps this form up.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - Nketiah continues to do an admirable job of filling in for Gabriel Jesus, scoring in his second straight game as a starter last time out.