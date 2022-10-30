Arsenal predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Arsenal welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The visit of Steve Cooper's Forest is the final match in a mammoth month for Arsenal. The Gunners will rack up their ninth game of October on Sunday, having won six of the previous eight this early autumn (D1 L1). Arsenal last played ten matches in a single month back in April 1980.

Here's the lineup Arteta may deploy to see out October.

1. Arsenal XI (4-3-3)

Bukayo Saka has directed contributed to eight goals (four scored, four assisted) in his last eight Premier League appearances | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal's number one marked his European debut in midweek with a punch at thin air before Luuk de Jong nodded in PSV Eindhoven's second. Up against a rival for a place among England's goalkeepers in Qatar, Ramsdale can hardly afford another glaring error.



RB: Ben White - The former Leeds United loanee is winless in his three career meetings with Forest (D1 L2).



CB: William Saliba - The towering 21-year-old has recovered possession more often than any other Premier League centre-back this season (94).



CB: Gabriel - The Brazilian has played every Premier League minute alongside Saliba this term, forging a partnership strengthened by Gabriel's fluency in French.



LB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - While at Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV, Tomiyasu practised his passing after every training session by firing a ball against a wall.



CM: Martin Odegaard - At just 16 years and 157 days old, Odegaard became the youngest Real Madrid debutant ever, coming on for none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.



CM: Thomas Partey - The deal to bring Partey from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal in 2020 was mapped out 17 months earlier, ahead of a Europa League quarter-final against Napoli which the Gunners won.



CM: Granit Xhaka - After scoring his first 16 goals for Arsenal with his left foot, Xhaka has nabbed two with his unfancied right across his last three appearances for the club.



RW: Bukayo Saka - The highly-tuned forward for the Premier League leaders tends to eat a Twix before most matches.



ST: Gabriel Jesus - Since scoring in the north London derby at the start of October, Jesus has gone six appearances across all competitions without a goal.



LW: Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal's insatiable weaver has completed a Premier League-high 25 dribbles this season.