Arsenal predicted lineup vs Oxford - FA Cup

Arsenal will begin their 2023 FA Cup campaign with a trip to League One side Oxford.

The club have placed high importance on the cup competition on the past but that's less likely to be the case this year with them in with a big chance of winning the Premier League.

Given the title fight they're involved in, Arteta will instead most likely rotate his side against Oxford, resting his key players ahead of matches with Tottenham and Manchester United.

Bearing that in mind, here's how Arsenal could line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Oxford (4-3-3) - FA Cup

A chance for Vieira to impress | Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

GK: Matt Turner - Turner hasn't played since enjoying a decent World Cup with USA but should be given a chance against Oxford.

RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - Tomisayu has lost his place in Arteta's first-choice starting XI this season but could improve his chances of reclaiming a spot with a strong display.

CB: Rob Holding - Holding has proved to be a more than capable backup option this season, impressing in his six Europa League starts.

CB: Gabriel - Holding is the only backup centre-back Arsenal have, so one of Gabriel and William Saliba will start alongside him - whichever does is a bit of a toss-up.

LB: Kieran Tierney - He was benched last time out against Brighton but Tierney is likely to return to the starting XI for their first FA Cup match of the season.

CM: Fabio Vieira - Vieira has impressed when given the chance to do so this season, getting two goals and two assists in eight starts, and is perhaps the man to watch against Oxford.

CM: Mohamed Elneny - Elneny is likely to get his first start of the year in place of Thomas Partey.

CM: Albert Sambi-Lokonga - The Belgian continues to be linked with a move away from the club, unhappy with his lack of game time.

RW: Marquinhos - The Brazilian youngster has started previous games in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, and with Bukayo Saka likely to be rested, should get another chance to show what he can do.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - With Gabriel Jesus injured, Nketiah remains the only striker Arteta has available to him.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli - Emile Smith Rowe could return after being out injured for a while, but Arteta won't want to risk him from the off.