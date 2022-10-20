Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV Eindhoven - Europa League

Arsenal will look to extend their lead atop their Europa League group when they host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

Initially scheduled for September 15, this fixture was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and while these two have played one game fewer than the other two sides in their group, they haven't slowed down and currently occupy the top two spots.

PSV would move ahead with a victory, so Mikel Arteta cannot afford any slip-ups. Here's the team he could go for.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV (4-2-3-1)

The Europa League is Nketiah territory | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Matt Turner - The Europa League has been Turner's domain this season. He has two clean sheets from three games but hasn't always inspired that sort of confidence.



RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - Tomiyasu has been used on the left in recent weeks but may shift back to his natural right side here.



CB: Rob Holding - Another Europa League regular, Holding netted just his fourth Arsenal goal earlier this year against Bodo/Glimt.



CB: Gabriel - A first-team figure, Gabriel doesn't always look too confident without William Saliba but Arteta will be reluctant to call on the Frenchman for this one.



LB: Kieran Tierney - Tierney has lost his place under Arteta this season after his knee surgery so these sort of games are more important than ever for the Scot.



DM: Granit Xhaka - Xhaka has been sensational this season and his leadership is absolutely vital for this top-of-the-group clash.



DM: Thomas Partey - Expect Albert Sambi Lokonga to come on for Partey if things are going well.



RM: Bukayo Saka - It's a massive risk playing Saka but Arsenal's backup wingers have shown very little all year. He'll be wrapped up in cotton wool on the hour mark if all goes to plan.



AM: Fabio Vieira - Vieira has made the most of his performances in Europe thus far and is knocking on Arteta's door for selection.



LM: Gabriel Martinelli - Like Saka, Arteta would love to rest Martinelli but he does not appear able to rely on Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos just yet.



ST: Eddie Nketiah - Nketiah has been one of the stars of Arsenal's European journey so far - starts are also needed to keep him happy.