Arsenal predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Europa League

Arsenal will welcome Sporting CP to the Emirates on Thursday for a battle to decide which side advances to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

A 2-2 draw from the first leg means it's all to play for here and Mikel Arteta will be determined not to slip up and lose the chance to add more silverware to Arsenal's cabinet.

Here's how the boss could set up.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Sporting CP (4-3-3)

GK: Matt Turner - It's Turner who gets the minutes in the Europa League and the American will hope for a more convincing showing this time out.

RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - Tomiyasu has had to be incredibly patient in his search for minutes this year so he'll be desperate to keep this European journey alive.

CB: William Saliba - Saliba was restored to the European lineup for the first leg and justified that decision with a goal.

CB: Gabriel - January signing Jakub Kiwior got the nod in Portugal but, with the stakes so high, Arteta would be wise to reinstate Gabriel.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - Zinchenko offers so much to this Arsenal side at both ends of the field. They'll need him if they are to be at their best.

DM: Jorginho - The Italian has been dropped to the bench in recent weeks but will relish the chance to prove himself here.

CM: Thomas Partey - It's Partey's return to the squad that has seen Jorginho drop out, but midfielder partner Granit Xhaka may be the one getting a rest.

CM: Fabio Vieira - Arteta has repeatedly heaped praise on Vieira, who stood out to the boss in the first leg. He absolutely deserves to play.

RW: Bukayo Saka - The importance of the game should see Saka start here. Arsenal have a struggling Crystal Palace side on their weekend agenda and so Arteta can afford to take a risk like this.

ST: Leandro Trossard - A hat-trick of assists for Trossard last time out against Fulham should earn him another start, with Gabriel Jesus likely to see more minutes off the bench.

LW: Emile Smith Rowe - Smith Rowe is building up his return to competitive action and an hour or so here would go down a treat.