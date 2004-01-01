Arsenal visit Wolves on Thursday night looking to close the gap on the Champions League qualification spots.

The Gunners are four points behind fourth place West Ham but do have three games in hand on their London rivals. However, they could be overtaken by Wolves if they lose at Molineux.

Here's the side Mikel Arteta could select.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale sees plenty of action | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - The former Sheffield United stopper is joint second in the race for the Golden Glove, having kept ten in the Premier League so far.



Cedric Soares (RB) - There are fitness doubts over Takehiro Tomiyasu, so Cedric - who has a know himself - may feature at right-back.



Ben White (CB) - White has been a solid signing for Arsenal, performing particularly well in the goalless draw at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup before the winter break.



Gabriel (CB) - Is White's primary centre back partner and is often either very good or very bad.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Is Arsenal's first choice left-back these days, not that he has much competition. Has three assists and a goal in the league this season.

2. Midfielders

Xhaka will start | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - Endured a tough Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Ghana and got sent off in a brief substitute cameo against Liverpool last month. May come into central midfield.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Hasn't played since getting sent off against Liverpool. Bit of a pattern emerging here, isn't there?



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Thankfully for Arsenal, Odegaard isn't a walking card like Partey or Xhaka. One of their more creative outlets, picking up four goals and three assists in league action.

3. Forwards

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Behind only Emile Smith Rowe in terms of league goals scored for Arsenal this season with six.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now at Barcelona, the goalscoring burden is largely on Lacazette. Has just three league this season.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - Was disappointing in the last game against Burnley, enjoying enjoyed a good run of form before then.

