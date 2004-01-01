Arsenal host Wolves on Thursday night in a game that could have a big say in the final composition of the Premier League top four this season.

These two sides last met just two weeks ago with the Gunners edging Wanderers 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Can they do the double over Bruno Lage's side? Here is the starting XI that Mikel Arteta seems most likely to field in order to accomplish exactly that...

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tierney will have one eye on the result in Norway | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Fresh off his appearance in one of the greatest football adverts in recent memory, Ramsdale will be raring to go on Thursday night.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Fit enough for the bench as Arsenal beat Brentford at the weekend, the surprise package of the summer transfer window should start here.



Ben White (CB) - Has come on leaps and bounds this season. Will surely be selected in Gareth Southgate's next England squad.



Gabriel (CB) - The perfect foil to White. Together they form a seriously formidable partnership.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Ex-Celtic man Tierney will be hoping his former club can get the business done against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League, a game which is also being played on Thursday.

2. Midfielders

A future Arsenal skipper? | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Granit Xhaka (CM) - After everything that's happened, it still boggles the mind that Xhaka is still playing week in week out for Arsenal. Has been doing okay recently.



Thomas Partey (CM) - Has not quite hit the heights everyone expected of him in North London, though recent displays suggest that could be changing.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Odegaard has been tipped to take the Arsenal captaincy in the future. Hopefully he avoids the curse if given the call-up.

3. Forwards

Lacazette is Arsenal only real striking option | Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Arsenal's lack of depth at striker means there is pressure on Saka to keep scoring.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - All but certain to leave the club in the summer. A shame, as recently he's been proving his class.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - The embodiment of Arsenal's hopes and dreams. Staying fit is absolutely key.