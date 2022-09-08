Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League

Arsenal's Europa League campaign kicks off against Swiss champions Zurich on Thursday.

The Gunners have reached at least the semi-final stage in their three of their last four forays in the competition and are among the frontrunners for this year's fun.

Mikel Arteta is expected to make several alterations to the team that had their winning streak snapped by Manchester United on Sunday.

Here's who the Spaniard could select.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich (4-2-3-1)

Nketiah is set to lead the line | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Matt Turner - The USMNT international could make his first competitive appearance for Arsenal in place of Aaron Ramsdale.



RB: Cedric - Takehiro Tomiyasu isn't quite fully fit yet (though when is he ever) so it would make sense to give Cedric a run-out from the off.



CB: Ben White - Arsenal's current shortage of centre-back options could see White return to his natural role.



CB: Rob Holding - Hasn't started for the Gunners since his pivotal red card in last season's north London derby. This feels like an appropriate time to return.



LB: Kieran Tierney - Now Arsenal's second-choice left-back following Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival.



CM: Albert Sambi Lokonga - In an ideal world, the young midfielder wouldn't be featuring so prominently for Arsenal, but this is a good chance for him to gain some confidence.



CM: Granit Xhaka - Injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey mean Xhaka almost has to start.



RM: Fabio Vieira - Made a couple of decent openings from the bench against Man Utd. Like Lokonga, this is a great opportunity to build some form.



AM: Martin Odegaard - Emile Smith Rowe pulled up in the warm down at Old Trafford, so club captain Odegaard is set to keep his place.



LM: Marquinhos - Arsenal fans have been itching to see the relatively unknown winger in action.



CF: Eddie Nketiah - In his cameo appearances this season, Nketiah has looked far more of a complete forward. He could be among the Europa League's top scorers this season.