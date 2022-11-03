Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League

Arsenal will wrap up their Europa League group stage on Thursday night when Swiss side Zurich visit the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have already booked a place in the competition's knockout rounds, despite losing against PSV Eindhoven last time out. But there is still work to do here, with first place ensuring that Mikel Arteta's side will skip the preliminary knockout round and bypass to the last 16.

Arsenal will finish first as long as they match against Zurich what PSV do against Bodo/Glimt.

1. Arsenal XI (4-3-3)

A win will do the job for Arsenal | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - Started against PSV last time out because Matt Turner was ruled out. That could still be the situation now.



RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - Seven starts in the last eight games across all competitions suggest he isn't going to get dropped now.



CB: Rob Holding - Europa League starts have been his bread and butter so far this season, having hardly featured domestically.



CB: Gabriel - The Brazilian has typically been rested in Europe, but did start in the home win over PSV because of how important it was.



LB: Kieran Tierney - The injury absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to create an opening on that side.



CM: Martin Odegaard - Comes into this one off the back of a goal against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.



CM: Thomas Partey - Probably wouldn't have started here but for the fact that Granit Xhaka is suspended.



CM: Albert Sambi Lokonga - This competition is his opportunity to prove himself at Arsenal. But he hasn't played a full game for nearly a month.



RW: Reiss Nelson - Two goals and an assist off the bench against Nottingham Forest have brought him back from the brink.



ST: Eddie Nketiah - Continues to start in Europe, although two goals in the first two group matches are his only of the season.



LW: Gabriel Martinelli - Taken off with nearly half an hour to go against Nottingham Forest and so should be fresh for this one.