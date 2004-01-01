Arsenal prepare third offer for Brighton's Moises Caicedo

Arsenal are preparing a third bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 90min understands, but the Seagulls remain adamant they will not entertain his departure.

The Gunners have seen bids worth £60m and £70m (£65m + £5m) knocked back already this window, the first of which prompted Caicedo to publicly urge Brighton to sell him before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Brighton have given Caicedo time away from the club until the closure of the window, after which they fully expect the Ecuador international back in training and fully focused on Roberto De Zerbi's surprise push for European football.

Having seen their opening two bids knocked back without hesitation, Arsenal are prepared to increase their offer even further and 90min understands that the Gunners are putting together a package worth £75m.

However, that is not expected to be enough to convince Brighton to sell, with sources close to the Seagulls stressing their stance that Caicedo is not for sale midway through the season.

De Zerbi has publicly urged both Brighton and Caicedo to reject a move this month.

“It’s already difficult for me to be a coach – to be coach and chairman would be too difficult,” he said recently. “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.

“[Chairman] Tony Bloom knows very well my opinion. We lost [Leandro] Trossard and if we also lose Caicedo it’s a problem for us if we want to fight for Europe. If we don’t lose Caicedo we are ready to fight.”

Caicedo is also a target for Chelsea, but the Blues have turned their focus back to Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with a number of high-ranking officials at Stamford Bridge leading talks over a deal which could be worth in excess of €120m.

Arsenal are also understood to be considering their alternatives, with a renewed push for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans a potential option as the window nears its closure.