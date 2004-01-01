Arsenal prepared to make Bukayo Saka their highest paid player

Arsenal are prepared to make Bukayo Saka the highest paid player at the club as contract negotiations continue, 90min understands.

Saka's current deal expires in 2024 while the Gunners retain an option to extend that by a further year. But despite talks ongoing for a year now, a new contract has not yet been agreed.

Arsenal have been confident of agreeing a deal since September as they look to tie down three of their best young players in Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka is still on one of his first contracts with the club, meaning he is actually one of the lowest paid members of Mikel Arteta’s squad, but Arsenal are prepared to give him a huge rise.

It was believed that a deal of around £200,000-a-week was initially on the table, but Saka’s representatives are fully aware that his market value is now potentially beyond even that. Sources believe he will be offered a deal in excess of Gabriel Jesus' – the former Man City forward is currently the club’s highest earner on close to £250,000-a-week.

Arsenal sources insist confidence is high that Saka will sign his new deal upon his return from the World Cup finals, where he is already starring after scoring two goals in England’s opening win over Iran.

However, Arsenal are also aware of rival interest and 90min understands that Manchester City would love to take Saka to the Etihad Stadium.

Despite City's interest, Arsenal are convinced that the club’s progress to becoming title contenders will persuade not just Saka, but also Saliba and Martinelli, to commit their futures to the club.

Both Edu and Arteta have themselves signed new long-term deals tying them to Arsenal in recent months, and they are making it clear to Saka and others that they fully intend on bringing the Premier League success to the club. They believe will be enough to convince them to commit their futures to the Gunners.