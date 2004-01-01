Arsenal pre-season 2022/23: Fixtures and schedule

Arsenal will set off for a pre-season tour in the months preceding the 2022/23 campaign.

The Gunners were meant to go overseas for their preparations last season, though Covid-19 wrecked those plans. Instead, they played high profile matches against London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

Here's what we know about their 2022/23 pre-season plans so far.

Where are Arsenal going for 2022/23 pre-season?

Arsenal have confirmed they will travel to the United States in July to take part in the FC Series ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The series is a national expansion of the Florida Cup, held in the state since 2015 featuring teams from around the world. There they will face Major League Soccer side Orlando City and Premier League rivals Chelsea. There have been rumours of another stateside fixture against Everton and more fixtures throughout Europe, but these are so far unconfirmed.

There has also been talk of a return of the Emirates Cup. The last edition of the tournament took place in 2019, though it was only one match a side for Arsenal's men's and women's teams.

Arsenal pre-season 2022/23 confirmed schedule

July 20 - Orlando City vs Arsenal (KO TBC) - Exploria Stadium

- Exploria Stadium July 23 - Chelsea vs Arsenal (KO TBC) - Camping World Stadium

How to watch Arsenal pre-season 2022/23

Arsenal are yet to confirm TV coverage of their pre-season games, but in 2021 they were all streamed on arsenal.com. That is expected to be the case again, with fans wishing to view games likely to be required to purchase match passes.

Tickets for Arsenal pre-season 2022/23

Ticket information for the FC Series matches can be viewed here. The Ticketmaster page for the tournament can also be viewed here. Prices range from $45 to $600.