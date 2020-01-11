Arsenal Provide Sead Kolasinac Injury Update Ahead of Sheffield United Clash

​Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out of Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash with Sheffield United after suffering a thigh strain following their recent draw with Crystal Palace.

The Bosnian has been one of the standout performers for the Gunners since Mikel Arteta took over the head coach role, but a series of niggling injuries has seen him make only 16 top-flight outings this term.

Sead Kolasinac will not be available for this weekend's game.



 Full team news update ahead of #ARSSHU  — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 15, 2020

His position in the starting lineup was under threat at the beginning of the campaign after ​Arsenal splashed out £25m on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, with the Scotsman temporarily taking his place in the side before suffering a dislocated shoulder in early December.

Since then, Kolasinac has received a regular run in the side, but an ankle injury suffered against Manchester United saw him need to be subbed off during half-time. He returned from that knock to feature in the full 90 minutes of the draw at Selhurst Park, but has now sustained another injury as confirmed on the club's ​official website.

The full-back is being assessed ahead of next week's tip across the capital to take on Chelsea, but will definitely not feature in Saturday's home clash against the ​Blades.

News of his injury will be a major blow to Arteta, who has been forced to field 18-year-old forward Bukayo Saka in that position on a couple of occasions this season. Kolasinac wasn't the only casualty from the draw against Palace either, with top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang receiving his marching orders for a horror tackle and now forced to miss the next three ​Premier League fixtures.

One positive note from the Gunners' injury updates is that Lucas Torreira appears fit and able for the weekend. The Uruguayan was substituted at half-time with an injury of his own, but there is no mention of him in the report and therefore it would indicate he will be ready to take on Chris Wilder's men.

