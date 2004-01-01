Arsenal pushing to agree new deals with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & William Saliba

Arsenal are pushing hard to tie Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba down to new long-term contracts, 90min understands.

The talented trio are all out of contract in 2024 - meaning their deals have less than two years to run - but are seen as a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans as he ushers in a new era at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, after winning five of their opening six games, and Saka, Martinelli and Saliba have all played significant roles in their early season success.

Agreeing a new contract with Saka has long been on Arsenal's agenda, with the player himself revealing at the end of August that he is confident of extending his stay in north London, and sources have confirmed to 90min that talks are progressing well between the two parties.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are among the sides monitoring Saka, which Arsenal and the player are aware of, but there's a growing confidence that fresh terms will be signed off before the new year.

As for Saliba, 90min revealed last month that negotiations were underway to prolong his stay at Arsenal, following a successful couple of seasons on loan in his native France - a stay that saw him crowned Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year for 2021/22.

The 21-year-old was tipped to leave the club on loan again this summer, but has instead flourished as a first-team regular under Arteta - pushing £50m Ben White into an unfamiliar right-back role in the process - to reinforce his status as one of Europe's finest young defensive prospects.

Martinelli's current deal, meanwhile, does contain an option to extend, but Arsenal are keen to reward the Brazilian with improved terms for the progress he has showed under Arteta - who is anxious for all three deals to be concluded as quickly as possible.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that director of football Edu believes all three deals are on the right track, with the Gunners hopeful that all three will have put pen to paper by January.