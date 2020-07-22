Arsenal Ready Big-Money Contract Offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are prepared to hand striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a contract worth £250,000-a-week to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.





Manager Mikel Arteta has previously admitted he is desperate to see Aubameyang sign a new deal and he is optimistic about the Gunners' chances of being able to convince him that remaining at the club would not be a waste of his career.





Contract talks are thought to be progressing well

According to The Telegraph, talks have gone so well that Arsenal are now putting the finishing touches on their first formal offer to Aubameyang, which is expected to feature a base salary of £250,000-a-week and the chance to earn more through bonuses.





Aubameyang has made it clear he would consider inking fresh terms at the Emirates, but personal terms are thought to be the least of his concerns. Instead, he wants to see a plan for the future.





A few months ago, the 31-year-old was expected to walk away in search of a club who will be playing in the Champions League next season, but an upturn in performances from Arsenal has helped convince Aubameyang that he can lead the Gunners back to Europe's top competition in the near future.





Aubameyang wants to see Arsenal prove their faith in Arteta

He is happy at Arsenal but wants to see proof from the club's hierarchy of their willingness to back Arteta in the transfer market to help the Gunners bridge the gap to the top four.





The boss has already informed Aubameyang of his vision for Arsenal, and that kind of passion and commitment has helped convince him that it would be worth sticking around, but he needs more than Arteta's word before he puts pen to paper.





Arteta has previously admitted that the lack of financial backing was a 'big concern' for him going forward, although he later backtracked on those comments by suggesting Arsenal will be able to achieve their goals this summer.





Winning the FA Cup, and therefore qualifying for the Europa League, would give Arteta some more transfer funds to play with, which could end up being crucial in Arsenal's attempts to keep hold of their star.





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



