Arsenal ready to push for midfield duo in January

Arsenal are ready to push ahead with their interest in midfield duo Youri Tielemans and Danilo in the New Year, 90min understands.

The Gunners have enjoyed a superb start to the Premier League season, and surprisingly top the table after winning 11 of their first 13 games.

But despite their electrifying start in the league, which continued with a 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea on Sunday, Arsenal crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after losing at home to Brighton - with Mikel Arteta bringing on five players in the second half who had started at Stamford Bridge just three days prior.

That prompted the Spaniard to say after the game about the current depth in his squad: “We know where we are and we knew the moment we had certain injuries that the squad is already very, very short."

90min revealed earlier this month that Arsenal are ready to back Arteta in the January transfer window, and bolstering numbers in midfield is seen as a high priority.

The Gunners' plans look likely to include a bid for Tielemans, 90min understands, who has already told Leicester that he won't be extending his contract that expires at the end of the season.

He'll be able to leave on a free transfer as a result, but a January bid from Arsenal could allow the Foxes to recoup some money despite manager Brendan Rodgers previously indicating that he did not want to sell the Belgian.

A number of other teams are also interested in signing Tielemans, though Arsenal are confident at this stage of bringing him to north London in 2023 - be it in January or next summer as a free agent.

Another midfielder Arsenal have been working hard on in recent months is Danilo, and sources have told 90min that a January deal for the Palmerias star is far more likely to materialise.

Technical director Edu identified the 21-year-old last year as a player who could come straight into the Premier League and make an impact, and talks are understood to be at an advanced stage with the reigning Brasileiro Serie A champions.

A deal for Danilo, who has made over 130 appearances for the club after breaking into the first team as a teenager, could even be finalised before the window officially opens, which would provide Arteta's side with a timely boost ahead of a hectic New Year fixture schedule.