Arsenal readying second Douglas Luiz bid; Aston Villa determined not to sell

Arsenal are preparing a second bid for Douglas Luiz, 90min understands, but Aston Villa are adamant that the Brazilian is not for sale.

An opening offer was turned down earlier on deadline day but Arsenal remain determined to get a deal done and are prepared to return with an improved bid.

Director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta are pushing hard to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract, but 90min understands that Villa are determined to block Luiz's exit.

Steven Gerrard has publicly admitted that he wants to keep Luiz around for the remainder of the season, although he did acknowledge that the midfielder's expiring contract may force the club's hand if a sizeable offer arrives.

Arsenal are trying to take advantage of that and it is believed that Luiz is keen to make the move, but Villa are determined to rebuff all interest in the Brazilian and they are expected to reject the second offer from Arsenal when it arrives.

Meanwhile, Villa are looking to bolster their midfield with the signing of Belgium international Leander Dendoncker from Wolverhampton Wanderers.