Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal receive welcome injury boost ahead of Bayern Munich showdown
Tweet
Arsenal prepare for their Champions League trip to Bayern Munich with training at the club's London Colney base - and are joined by captain Martin Odegaard.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
We could quite conceivably lose our next 4 matches on the spin
16 Apr 11:04 - PSRB, 161 views 15 replies
Other random observations from yesterday.
15 Apr 14:46 - Pat Vegas, 499 views 13 replies
Great save my pasty white arse
15 Apr 11:12 - WES, 585 views 24 replies
My fault for today I think
14 Apr 22:26 - Pat Vegas, 217 views 3 replies
When we pitifully surrender the Title challenge in this manner, does Sir C still come
14 Apr 21:03 - Herbert Augustus Chapman, 717 views 27 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards