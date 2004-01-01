Arsenal record 100th win under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal claimed their 100th victory under the management of Mikel Arteta on Sunday with a 3-0 win away at Fulham.

Goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard earned them a comfortable and deserved victory at Craven Cottage.

The result moved the Gunners five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, which highlights the progress they have made under the stewardship of the Spaniard.

After parting ways with Unai Emery towards the end of 2019, Arteta left his role as assistant manager at Manchester City to take on the top job at Arsenal. His first win came against Manchester United, beating the Red Devils 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day 2020.

Though his side struggled in a half-year marred by the coronavirus pandemic, Arteta ended his first season with a trophy after winning the FA Cup.

However, Arsenal initially struggled in the Premier League under Arteta, recording successive eighth-placed finishes. They made a huge breakthrough during the 2021/22 season, but were usurpsed by rivals Tottenham in the race for the top four, ultimately dropping to fifth.

Arteta and his players - who had now risen to wider fame thanks to the club's Amazon Prime All or Nothing documentary - argued that this late heartbreak has spurred them on to become title contenders this season, and Arsenal now sit top of the table with just 11 games left to play.

They are also in with a shout of winning the UEFA Europa League for the first time - they drew 2-2 away at Sporting CP in the first leg of their last 16 tie earlier this week.

Mikel Arteta record at Arsenal