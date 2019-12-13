Arsenal Reignite Interest in Hoffenheim Midfielder Florian Grillitsch

​Arsenal are one of several teams who are understood to have expressed an interest in signing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch.





The Gunners are on the lookout for a defensive anchor this summer, with Granit Xhaka struggling to impress in that role since joining the club back in 2016.

According to ​Sport Bild , Grillitsch has emerged as a potential target after impressing with Hoffenheim this season. ​Arsenal have sent scouts to monitor his performances, and it appears as though they like what they have seen.





However, they could face competition from ​Southampton and ​Newcastle United , while ​Inter are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old's current situation.





Grillitsch signed a new contract last summer, but that deal is understood to contain a number of release clauses. He is available for €20m, although that clause jumps up to €25m for any English sides, with Hoffenheim clearly eager to get in on that sweet, sweet ​Premier League money.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Sport Bild have linked Grillitsch to Arsenal. Back in December 2018, they ​reported that both Arsenal and ​Tottenham Hotspur had expressed an interest, but the Austrian always wanted to stay at Hoffenheim.





He has continued to reject a move elsewhere, but it is now suggested that he could be open to a move away - and Grillitsch is expected to make a decision on his future before the European Championships this summer.





It is a deal which certainly makes sense for Arsenal. Xhaka's defensive struggles are well-documented, while Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move away at the end of the season, so there could be a Grillitsch-shaped hole in the Gunners' midfield.

Pairing Xhaka with a defensive-minded player like Grillitsch could be the key to getting the best out of the Swiss international, and the reported €25m fee would likely be no problem for Arsenal.





However, with so much competition for his signature, especially from Inter, there is certainly still plenty of work to do to convince the Austrian to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

