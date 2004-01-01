Arsenal release 2022/23 away kit

Arsenal have released their new black 2022/23 away kit, which draws inspiration from the club's passionate supporters in the United States and around the world.

The new strip features a striking black and bronze design, with an all over AFC graphic inspired by the lettering supporters pass on their way to the Emirates Stadium on a matchday.

The shirt is complemented by black shorts and socks, and will be worn by both the men's and women's teams this season.

"During our pre-season tour, we’re celebrating every ‘Little Islington’ the millions of Gooners who live in America call home, the passion and commitment of our overseas supporters, and the strong connection Gooners everywhere feel to the club, no matter where they are in the world," a club statement explained.

The announcement video features Arsenal supporter and founder of the Orlando Freedom Fighters Aston Mack. Mack shot to prominence in July 2020 when footage emerged of him attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Orlando while wearing an Arsenal shirt.

Aston Mack with several first team players | Arsenal Football Club

“As a proud Orlando Gooner, to me, the Arsenal jersey means strength, solidarity and pride," he explained.

"When I wear the jersey, it takes me to another world. I feel protected, I feel connected, I feel part of a bigger community.

"I’m proud of Arsenal for presenting what our jersey means to people like me. It’s more than a jersey, it’s a representation of home and family, no matter where we’re from or where we live."

Fans will get a first glimpse of the new kit in action on Wednesday 20 July when the men's side face Orlando City in the opening match of the FC Series.