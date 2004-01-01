Arsenal set for 'heavy investment' in Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are planning what is described as a ‘multi-million pound refurbishment’ of the Emirates Stadium ahead of next season.

The Emirates, which replaced the historic Highbury as the Gunners’ home stadium, is already approaching 16 years old after the short move from one stadium to the other in the summer of 2006.

General wear and tear is understandably starting to show, including leaks in the roof, with the Daily Telegraph reporting planned ‘heavy investment’ in the stadium over the coming months and summer. As well as fixes and an overall revamp, it is said that technology will also be upgraded.

Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham told fan groups this week of plans to specifically replace club crests and banners at the stadium.

Investing in the Emirates is important given that Tottenham opened a new state of the art home in 2019, while Manchester City and Liverpool continue to renovate and improve, and Chelsea also have redevelopment plans for Stamford Bridge. Manchester United, meanwhile, have been frequently criticised in recent months over the deteriorating state of Old Trafford.

The news comes despite an expectation that Arsenal are set to post significant financial losses for the 2020/21 season – the result of the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic and failure to return to the Champions League. Missing out on European football altogether last season will also ensure that the ongoing financial dip is extended.

When it comes to future transfers, manager Mikel Arteta has been open about the fact that spending power and how attractive they are to prospective targets will be determined by where the club finishes in the Premier League this campaign.

The Gunners are currently four points off the pace in the battle for fourth place but have three games in hand on Manchester United.

