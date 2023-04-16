Arsenal set Premier League London derby record with Crystal Palace win

There are arguments every season about what particular colour London is football-wise. This year, there can be no debate that England's capital is drenched in the red of Arsenal.

The Gunners' main Premier League rivals this season have been the two Manchester clubs, City and United, with the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea enduring miserable seasons in comparison.

The dominance of Mikel Arteta's side has been clear to see in London derbies, with Arsenal yet to suffer defeat against any of their nearby rivals so far this season.

They set a record with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, with two strikes from Bukayo Saka and further efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka ensuring Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal in Premier League London derbies in 2022/23

Arsenal recently became the first Premier League side to win five away London derbies in a row without conceding a goal. They started that run on the opening night of the season with a 2-0 win at Palace and later battered Brentford 3-0 before leaving Chelsea, Tottenham and Fulham with all three points.

The victory over Palace on Sunday, however, was their ninth league victory in London derbies so far this season. No other side has ever previously matched that feat.

The only London derby Arsenal have failed to win so far this season was the home clash with Brentford. Leandro Trossard's first goal for the club had put the Gunners 1-0 up but a controversial Ivan Toney equaliser saw the Bees leave the Emirates with a point.

Arsenal remaining Premier League London derbies in 2022/23

Arsenal can extend their unbeaten record in London derbies this season in the final few weeks of the campaign. In mid April they visit West Ham, who are scrapping for survival at the bottom of the table, before hosting Chelsea a few weeks later.