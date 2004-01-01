Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal set Premier League record after another conceded goal in first minute
Tweet
Arsenal set an unwanted Premier League record in their 2-2 draw with Fulham, conceding in the first minute for the third time this calendar year.
According to James Bond: "Once is happenstance. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is enemy action."
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
In other news. Alex Scott said wereniiit on MOTD2
29 Aug 16:53 - 7sisters, 63 views 3 replies
I do hope this ESR to Chelsea
29 Aug 14:20 - PSRB, 339 views 21 replies
We are usually good against United at home.
29 Aug 11:57 - Pat Vegas, 66 views 3 replies
Trossard starts at No9
26 Aug 16:25 - 7sisters, 896 views 25 replies
The problem with VAR
25 Aug 12:45 - John Bunnell, 211 views 2 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards