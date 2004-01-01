 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal set Premier League record after another conceded goal in first minute

Arsenal set an unwanted Premier League record in their 2-2 draw with Fulham, conceding in the first minute for the third time this calendar year.

According to James Bond: "Once is happenstance. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is enemy action."
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards