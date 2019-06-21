Arsenal Shortlist Moussa Dembele as 'Priority Target' Ahead of Major Attacking Sale

​Arsenal have shortlisted Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé as a 'priority target' as the club prepares to sell either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.





The Gunners expect one of their two centre forwards to push for a move away from north London at the end of the season, with Aubameyang and Lacazette approaching the latter stages of their contracts at Emirates Stadium.





Arsenal have already been linked with a few different names who could be signed in the event of Lacazette or Aubameyang leaving the club, but Le10Sport have added Lyon's Dembélé to the list by naming him as a 'priority target' for Mikel Arteta's side.

The former Celtic striker has spent the last 18 months in France after a £20m move to Lyon, where Dembélé was signed as a long-term replacement for Arsenal's Lacazette.





The 23-year-old, who still has a contract at the Groupama Stadium until 2023, could now be about to do the same at Arsenal.





Although Le10Sport name Dembélé as Arsenal's main target to replace either Lacazette or Aubameyang, the club have already been tipped to make a move for two other strikers who are nearing the end of their contracts.





Sky Sports News claimed Bayer Leverkusen's ​Kevin Volland was an option after Arsenal sent scouts to watch the Germany international in action, while reports in Italy have named soon-to-be free agent ​Dries Mertens as a target for the Gunners.





If Arsenal are going to sign a new striker in 2020, one of either Lacazette or Aubameyang will have to be sold to make room not only in their squad but also on the wage bill.

Lacazette, whose deal lasts until 2022, has been short of game time since Unai Emery's departure - featuring for just 12 minutes in Arsenal's last three games.





For Aubameyang, Arsenal's top goalscorer has just over one year left on his contract and has so far refused to sign a new deal in north London. The Gabon international has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid .

