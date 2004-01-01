Arsenal squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23

Arsenal will be looking to go one further next season as they push for a return to the Champions League.

For the second summer running, the Gunners seem to be going about some shrewd transfer business in their bid to get there; Gabriel Jesus looks like a very smart signing from Man City, while talented youngsters Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira have also signed on.

In terms of outgoings, forward Alexandre Lacazette has left the club and returned to Lyon at the end of his contract.

Of course, that all means a shake up in terms of shirt numbers, with a couple of stars getting an upgrade ahead of 2022/23.

Here are Arsenal's squad numbers for the new season as it stands...

Arsenal squad numbers 2022/23

Squad numbers subject to change during pre-season

1 - Bernd Leno (GK)

2 - Hector Bellerin

3 - Kieran Tierney

4 - Ben White

5 - Thomas Partey

6 - Gabriel Magalhaes

7 - Bukayo Saka

8 - Martin Odegaard

9 - Gabriel Jesus

10 - Emile Smith Rowe

11 - Gabriel Martinelli

13 - Runar Runarsson (GK)

14 - Eddie Nketiah

15 - Ainsley Maitland-Niles

16 - Rob Holding

17 - Cedric Soares

18 - Takehiro Tomiyasu

19 - Nicolas Pepe

20 - Nuno Tavares

21 - Fabio Vieira

22 - Pablo Mari

23 - Albert Sambi-Lokonga

25 - Mohamed Elneny

26 - Folarin Balogun

27 - Marquinhos

30 - Matt Turner (GK)

32 - Aaron Ramsdale

33 - Arthur Okonkwo (GK)

34 - Granit Xhaka

38 - Miguel Azeez

49 - Karl Hein (GK)

54 - Alex Kirk

61 - Mazeed Ogungbo

65 - Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand

69 - Zak Swanson

75 - Zach Awe

78 - Marcelo Flores

82 - Omari Hutchinson

87 - Charlie Patino

Players without squad numbers: Auston Trusty, Lucas Torreira

Arsenal squad numbers available to new signings

Although there are plenty available, the most realistic that a new first-team signing might take are...

12

24

28

29

31

What numbers can Premier League players wear?

As long as it is unique within their squad, Premier League players can wear any number between one and 99, although tradition dictates that you will usually see first-teamers donning one to about 30 - barring a few exceptions.

Former Man City midfielder Manu Garcia and Liverpool's Neco Williams share the record for highest shirt number in Premier League history, with both wearing the number 76 shirt.

Also following tradition, goalkeepers will generally occupy numbers one and 13.

Premier League players cannot wear the number zero - and that's fair enough because it would be a bit silly.

Can Premier League players change squad numbers?

Premier League players are only allowed to change their squad number during pre-season or if one is sold or loaned to another club in the January transfer window.

Clubs must submit their confirmed squad list - including shirt numbers - by a specified deadline each year, and numbers cannot be changed thereafter. In 2021 that deadline was 1 September.